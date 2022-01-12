Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SMART Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMART Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SGH. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SMART Global from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

SGH stock opened at $65.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average is $53.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.27 and a beta of 1.06. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $36.63 and a twelve month high of $74.50.

SMART Global’s stock is scheduled to split on Wednesday, February 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $542,648.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SMART Global by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in SMART Global by 192.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 24,684 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in SMART Global by 117.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SMART Global by 43.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.