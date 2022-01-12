Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.49 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.92.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $134.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,527,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,325,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.