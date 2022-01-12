Jennison Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 102.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,456 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $100.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.10. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

