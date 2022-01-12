Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,038 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $20,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,475,000 after buying an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,144,829,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 305,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,732,000 after purchasing an additional 147,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB opened at $249.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.64 and a 12-month high of $257.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.41.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

