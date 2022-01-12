Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,228 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.70% of Eastern Bankshares worth $26,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $34,712,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 401.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 467,492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 63.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after buying an additional 446,457 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,387,000 after buying an additional 402,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after buying an additional 373,847 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 1.35. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

