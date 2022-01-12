Jennison Associates LLC Sells 2,862 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.00% of C4 Therapeutics worth $21,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,882 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after acquiring an additional 304,482 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCCC stock opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $33,929.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $87,052. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

