Jennison Associates LLC Sells 60,873 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,574,285 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,873 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $24,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,822 shares of company stock valued at $113,082. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.