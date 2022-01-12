Jennison Associates LLC Takes $18.53 Million Position in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 900,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,533,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter valued at about $18,552,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter valued at about $6,296,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter valued at about $5,492,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter valued at about $1,131,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vtex stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vtex has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vtex will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VTEX shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

