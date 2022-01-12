Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,031 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,006,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,767,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $211.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.06 and a 200 day moving average of $201.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

