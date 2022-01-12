Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JRONY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

JRONY remained flat at $$48.40 on Wednesday. 1,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.40. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

