Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JRONY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

JRONY remained flat at $$48.40 on Wednesday. 1,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.40. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

