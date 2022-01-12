JMP Securities Boosts Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target to $101.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.34% from the stock’s previous close.

ENV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet stock opened at $78.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.09 and a beta of 1.23. Envestnet has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $88.45.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,362,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.