JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires New Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Cintas by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,867,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Cintas by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cintas by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,286,000 after buying an additional 62,570 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $406.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $435.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.45. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $314.62 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

