JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,811 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after acquiring an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 42,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,947,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,184,000 after acquiring an additional 105,841 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 18,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,999 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

VZ stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.39. 247,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,559,652. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

