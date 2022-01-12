JNBA Financial Advisors Has $155,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in PayPal by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.08.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $3.81 on Wednesday, reaching $187.71. The company had a trading volume of 266,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,516,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $177.40 and a one year high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.96 and its 200 day moving average is $247.69.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

