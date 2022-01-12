JNBA Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 91.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 61,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.05. 41,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,728,959. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average is $101.97. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.