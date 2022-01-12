JNBA Financial Advisors Makes New $40,000 Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at about $59,936,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.1% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in Copart by 12.2% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. Truist increased their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

