JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 1,287 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.85. 30,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,375. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.91, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

