JOE (JOE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $250.98 Million

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, JOE has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One JOE coin can now be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00003707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $250.98 million and approximately $14.54 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JOE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00062565 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00078674 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.41 or 0.07640447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,783.19 or 0.99756114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00069716 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008030 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 154,246,256 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.