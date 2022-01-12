John Wasson Sells 5,000 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $102.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.09. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.44 and a 1-year high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.81 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICFI. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. lifted their price objective on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ICF International by 14,091.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ICF International by 582.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in ICF International in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ICF International by 20.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.