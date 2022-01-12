John Wasson Sells 5,000 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of ICF International stock opened at $102.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.09. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.44 and a 1-year high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.81 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ICFI. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. lifted their price objective on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ICF International by 14,091.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ICF International by 582.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in ICF International in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ICF International by 20.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ICF International Company Profile
ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
