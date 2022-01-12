JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Shares Up 5.2%

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC) shares rose 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 357 ($4.85) and last traded at GBX 351.50 ($4.77). Approximately 249,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 211,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 334 ($4.53).

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 351.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 454.20. The company has a market cap of £255.55 million and a PE ratio of -30.30.

About JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC)

JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

