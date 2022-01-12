JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $747.80

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 747.80 ($10.15) and traded as low as GBX 741.30 ($10.06). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 745 ($10.11), with a volume of 144,484 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 3.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 747.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 701.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 18.49.

About JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.