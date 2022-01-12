Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 212,835 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 688.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,835 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $37,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after purchasing an additional 580,286 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 118.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 473,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257,011 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 980.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,962,000 after buying an additional 254,745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,107,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,848,000 after acquiring an additional 207,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.44. 2,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,861. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.11 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 83.66 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.10.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

