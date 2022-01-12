Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,282,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,074 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of MDU Resources Group worth $38,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MDU traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.27. 1,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,384. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.2175 dividend. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

