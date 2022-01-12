Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $53.14 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $53,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX traded up $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $558.31. 3,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $618.01 and a 200 day moving average of $646.09. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.23 and a 12-month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.