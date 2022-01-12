Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 36,902 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,902 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $29,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,912 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 176.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,200 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 166.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,698 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $43,739,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,321. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.64. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $3,671,779.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $418,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

