Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,518 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 46,395 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up about 0.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $60,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Autodesk by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 1.1% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.36. 9,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,234. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.05 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.74.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,437. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.31.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

