Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

