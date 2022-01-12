Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $3.59.
Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile
