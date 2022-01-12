JustBet 24 Hour Volume Reaches $285.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a market cap of $269,687.93 and approximately $285.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00062359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00077992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.87 or 0.07685660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,694.15 or 0.99979668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00069487 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007819 BTC.

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

