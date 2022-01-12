JustInvest LLC Acquires 1,573 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 18.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 9.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 17.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 54,812 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 10.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 279,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 26,633 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 19.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.12. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.35 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.