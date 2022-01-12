JustInvest LLC Acquires Shares of 12,232 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,468,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,277,000 after acquiring an additional 314,289 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 167,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 20,402 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,217,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,241,000 after buying an additional 692,979 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of FNF stock opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.