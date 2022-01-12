JustInvest LLC Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $206,000. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 98.4% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 44,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 22,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPC. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

NYSE:MPC opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $42.32 and a 52-week high of $72.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

