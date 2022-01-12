JustInvest LLC Grows Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 101,798.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after acquiring an additional 157,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,864,000 after acquiring an additional 90,166 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,669,000. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $161.97 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $139.83 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLED. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.33.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

