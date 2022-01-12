JustInvest LLC Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 7.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

