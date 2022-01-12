JustInvest LLC Raises Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,982,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,720,000 after purchasing an additional 335,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Catalent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,038,000 after purchasing an additional 240,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,748,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,386,000 after acquiring an additional 232,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $214,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,011,508 shares of company stock valued at $389,357,832. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $117.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.86 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.90.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.33.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

