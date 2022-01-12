JustInvest LLC Sells 10,955 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,955 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in VICI Properties by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

