JustInvest LLC Sells 2,211 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

JustInvest LLC decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Newmont by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Newmont by 15.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,612,000 after acquiring an additional 358,368 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 40,526 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 598.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,345. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.