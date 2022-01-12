Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) PT Raised to GBX 410

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 380 ($5.16) to GBX 410 ($5.57) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Kape Technologies stock opened at GBX 408.15 ($5.54) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.11. Kape Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 159.52 ($2.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 460 ($6.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 416.37. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16.

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

