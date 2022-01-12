KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sees Large Volume Increase

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 219,996 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 1,064,185 shares.The stock last traded at $40.74 and had previously closed at $39.76.

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.86.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 387,254 shares of company stock worth $16,263,608. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 961.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,998,000 after buying an additional 1,334,668 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,484 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after buying an additional 572,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in KB Home by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

