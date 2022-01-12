KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sees Large Volume Increase

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 219,996 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 1,064,185 shares.The stock last traded at $40.74 and had previously closed at $39.76.
KBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.86.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 961.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,998,000 after buying an additional 1,334,668 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,484 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after buying an additional 572,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in KB Home by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Company Profile (NYSE:KBH)
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.