KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Brokerages expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will report $2.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.51 billion. KBR reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $7.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on KBR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,252,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,572,000 after purchasing an additional 341,066 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in KBR by 18.9% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,702,000 after purchasing an additional 683,601 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 97.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,472 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its position in KBR by 16.4% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 556,378 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 0.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBR stock opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -197.16 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

