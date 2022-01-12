KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $22.95

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.95, but opened at $22.40. KE shares last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 155,862 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.91.

The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.90, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in KE by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KE by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in KE in the second quarter worth $86,000.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

