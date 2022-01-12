Keebeck Alpha LP Buys 25,904 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 87.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,904 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.39. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

