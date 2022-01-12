Keebeck Alpha LP Decreases Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Keebeck Alpha LP cut its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.83.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $205.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.23. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $143.60 and a 1 year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.