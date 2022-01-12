Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 272 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Keebeck Alpha LP lessened its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,815,000 after buying an additional 143,516 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,107,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,451,000 after purchasing an additional 580,286 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,848,000 after purchasing an additional 207,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,884,000 after purchasing an additional 118,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

Shares of MANH opened at $143.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.10. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 83.66 and a beta of 1.97.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

