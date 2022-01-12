Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $121,000 Position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Keebeck Alpha LP owned about 0.10% of Regis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Regis during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new position in Regis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regis in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGS opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44. Regis Co. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Regis had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a negative return on equity of 214.11%. The business had revenue of $77.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regis Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Regis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

About Regis

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

