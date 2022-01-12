Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $245,000 Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 440.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $27,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,212 shares of company stock valued at $12,253,506. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RNG stock opened at $189.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.51 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.36.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

