Keep Network (KEEP) Price Down 14% This Week

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $411.95 million and $26.73 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep Network has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00060341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

KEEP is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 609,171,033 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

