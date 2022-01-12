Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Kellogg by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on K. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

K opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.47. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

