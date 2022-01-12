Keybank National Association OH Buys 442 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hologic were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Hologic by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hologic by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

