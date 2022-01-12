Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Five9 were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Five9 by 4.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Five9 by 5.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 56.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 37.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock opened at $138.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -164.72 and a beta of 0.41. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.33 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $1,949,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,876,547 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.59.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

