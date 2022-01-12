Keybank National Association OH Has $317,000 Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $118.78 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.38.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

